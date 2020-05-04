Murdered Durban businesswoman could have opened gate for her killer

Durban - A Durban businesswoman and former school deputy principal was found dead in her Overport home yesterday in what is suspected to have been a murder. Premla Moodliar, 71, was found by an employee with her hands and feet bound and her mouth gagged. Moodliar owned and lived in the building, Thanamdaya Mansion, on Moses Kotane Road. Tenants, who would not be named, said the building maintenance employee was cleaning the driveway when another of Moodliar’s employees arrived for work in the morning. The maintenance employee went to her flat to inform her so that she could open the driveway gate. Instead, the man discovered her gate and door open and saw her lying on the floor. He then alerted others in the building. Tenants said Moodliar must have opened the gate for her killer, who she must have known, on Saturday night or early on Sunday morning. According to sources, a man wearing a balaclava was seen leaving the building early yesterday morning. Moodliar’s flat has an alarm system and gates, and the building is secured with fencing.

Police combed the scene for clues yesterday and believe a person known to her must have committed the crime. The cause of death was not known yesterday but it is thought she was strangled.

Moodliar had recently recovered from a stroke. Her family had employed caregivers but she was living alone at the time of her death. She had four daughters. Relatives at the scene yesterday declined to comment.

Moodliar was a former Afrikaans teacher and deputy principal of Centenary Secondary School in Overport. A former pupil from the class of 1985, Lawrence Perumal, expressed his condolences to the family, saying she had been a popular Afrikaans teacher.

TENANTS gather outside the flat of Premla Moodliar, who was found dead in her home in Overport.





“She was one of those teachers that made lessons a lot of fun. It used to be a subject we all looked forward to. She was stern but not too strict, so that subject became much easier to understand. We will always remember her fondly. When we reminisce on our WhatsApp chat group, her name always comes up,” Perumal said.

Former pupil and family friend Carolyn Ramsami said she spoke with Moodliar on Friday.

“She told me that would love to see all of us after the lockdown. She also told me how her health was improving after her stroke. I am deeply saddened by the sudden demise of a great teacher, a mentor and a friend. She was greatly loved by many and helped everyone she could. She was also admired and well-respected. She will be missed by the family,” Ramsami said.

Moodliar also assisted her daughter at the RA Moodley Curry King and Queen spice shop, based in the Victoria Street Market, in Durban.

Former Victoria Street Market stallholders chairperson Roothren Moodley said the family were well-established spice traders.

“I knew her husband because I had a stall next to them. Their daughter is the third generation in the business. Premla was a teacher and would assist, from time to time, in the spice shop. They had a well-established clientele. They were popular with locals and tourists,” Moodley said.

Mayville SAPS are investigating a case of house robbery and murder. Police were yesterday still trying to establish what was taken from the flat. Funeral arrangements would be announced after the post-mortem is concluded.

