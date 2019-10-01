Murdered Durban jockey's family frustrated by court postponements









File photo: IOL. Durban - The father of a Durban Jockey, Hughes Dharampal, who was murdered in 2017 hopes proceedings do continue in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court next Monday. Ashwin Dharampal says when the matter was last in court on September 19 it was postponed, this was the fifth postponement. Alfred Matimane, 34, is accused of killing Hughes at the Turfontein Racecourse, his charred remains were found at a Johannesburg dump site. Dharampal says following an article in the Daily News on 20 September they had hundreds of family members calling them to inquire about the case. “People are under the impression that the suspect may be set free,” he says.

During his last court appearance Matimane wanted the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court to discard a statement in which he confessed to the murder.

Dharampal says his family has been through a lot and still was which was why he wanted justice for his son.

“When the killer pointed out the body all that remained was the lower part of the body and tyre wires around his neck. I hate going to Gauteng now because my son was killed there. The alleged murderer is extremely violent and has a restraining order as he violently abused his wife just prior to the murder,” says Dharampal.

He says the family was now frustrated at the postponements which he suspected were delay tactics by the accused.

“On the last occasion it was postponed because his lawyer was not there. Every month there has been almost two sittings, he has delayed by changing lawyers, two weeks ago his lawyer said he forgot his file,” says Dharampal.

Matimane led police to Hughes’ body following his arrest when he was nabbed near the border heading back home to Limpopo.

Hughes was a work rider at the racecourse while Matimane was a maintenance worker.

Daily News