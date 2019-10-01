Durban - The father of a Durban Jockey, Hughes Dharampal, who was murdered in 2017 hopes proceedings do continue in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court next Monday.
Ashwin Dharampal says when the matter was last in court on September 19 it was postponed, this was the fifth postponement.
Alfred Matimane, 34, is accused of killing Hughes at the Turfontein Racecourse, his charred remains were found at a Johannesburg dump site.
Dharampal says following an article in the Daily News on 20 September they had hundreds of family members calling them to inquire about the case.
“People are under the impression that the suspect may be set free,” he says.