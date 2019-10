Murdered DUT student's family has mixed feelings about arrest









Sandile Ndlovu Durban - THE FAMILY of the 18-year-old Durban University of Technology (DUT) student who was attacked at the Steve Biko campus last month and later died, said they had mixed feelings about the recent arrest of a suspect. Sandile Ndlovu was stabbed in the head in a lecture room on September 9. He was under intensive care for more than a week before he died. Police confirmed an arrest on Wednesday. A 29-year-old man was arrested on Monday and was expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s court today. It is alleged that the man was found in possession of Ndlovu’s cellphone and the knife that was used in the attack.

Speaking on behalf of Ndlovu’s family, relative Tshepo Mokoena said Ndlovu’s parents were happy and sad about the arrest.

“It was painful to hear all of this in the media without getting a heads-up from the police first. With that said, we are happy that there is progress in the case. At the same time it is hard for the family as this is opening old wounds. We know that the suspect will be in court but we live 800km away from Durban, and we do not want to send any family members to court unnecessarily. Until we know for sure and when the trial starts, we will be sending someone to see the man who did this being brought to justice,” said Mokoena.

DUT senior director of corporate affairs Alan Khan said the university had been working closely with police on the case. He said the university appointed a team of private investigators to assist with the investigation.

“The private investigators made a positive breakthrough. After informing the SAPS, the suspect was arrested immediately. The university is pleased with the positive development in the investigation and we thank the private investigators and the police for successfully arresting the suspect. We hope that justice will be served for Sandile and his family,” said Khan.

