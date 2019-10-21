Durban - Police are hunting the perpetrators behind a gruesome killing in Canelands, Verulam during which a man was beaten to death and his penis hacked off.
According to Reaction Unit South Africa the body of the 31-year-old man was discovered in an informal settlement in Canelands near Verulam at around 11.30pm on Sunday night.
This, after paramedics from Reaction Unit South Africa were called out to the scene in the vicinity of Station Road to declare a person deceased.
"Upon arrival medics found the man lying face up on the ground. His face had been repeatedly hacked and his penis was removed," Prem Balram spokesman for Reaction Unit South Africa said.
Balram said the man was later identified by his family as 31-year-old Mbuso Mgobhozi.