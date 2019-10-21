Murdered man’s penis hacked off









Police are hunting the perpetrators behind a gruesome killing in Canelands, Verulam during which a man was beaten to death and his penis hacked off. Picture: Reaction Unit SA. Durban - Police are hunting the perpetrators behind a gruesome killing in Canelands, Verulam during which a man was beaten to death and his penis hacked off. According to Reaction Unit South Africa the body of the 31-year-old man was discovered in an informal settlement in Canelands near Verulam at around 11.30pm on Sunday night. This, after paramedics from Reaction Unit South Africa were called out to the scene in the vicinity of Station Road to declare a person deceased. "Upon arrival medics found the man lying face up on the ground. His face had been repeatedly hacked and his penis was removed," Prem Balram spokesman for Reaction Unit South Africa said. Balram said the man was later identified by his family as 31-year-old Mbuso Mgobhozi.

"According to residents, Mgobhozi was hacked to death by locals who believed he was one of the suspects responsible for the death of two brothers the night (Saturday) before. The brothers known as Sanele and Vusi were shot dead during a bar brawl... The man’s penis has not been located," he said.

Meanwhile, a policeman is in a critical condition after been shot multiple times on Maydon Road in the Bayhead area just after 7am on Monday morning, Garrith Jamieson, managing director at Rescue Care Paramedics said.

Jamieson said paramedics arrived on the scene to find the man in a critical condition.

"He had sustained multiple gunshot wound to his body and needed Advanced Life Support intervention to stabilise him on the scene before he was rushed through to a nearby Hospital for the urgent care that he required. The events leading up to the shooting is unknown however SAPS were in attendance and will be investigating further," he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Daily News