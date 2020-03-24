Muslims face 'toughest' Ramadaan in recent history
Dr Farouk Haffejee said it was expected that fasting would continue as normal next month, in spite of the coronavirus pandemic. “It will be one of the most challenging Ramadaans in recent history,” he said.
Giving advice on how Muslims should go about their fasting during Ramadaan, Haffejee said people should eat fruit and vegetables to boost their immune systems. They should also ensure that they got the required 6-8 hours of sleep daily, even if they took naps during the day to make up the hours, as a lack of sleep affects the immune system, he said.
Haffejee said it was advantageous that Ramadaan would start next month as the days and fasting period would be shorter.
However, the atmosphere would suffer as prayers would not be performed in congregation if the virus was still prevalent, he said.
Haffejee said the sick, elderly and frail could suspend their fast and should consult their local spiritual leaders in this regard.
The Muslim Judicial Council of South Africa said it would listen to medical experts and watch how the situation unfolds before making any pronouncement.
Second deputy president Sheikh Riad Fataar said they had received a positive response from most of the Muslim community which had heeded the call to avoid gatherings of 100 people or more and practising social distancing by holding Friday prayers at home.
Daily News