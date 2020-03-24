Muslims face 'toughest' Ramadaan in recent history

Durban - NEXT month’s Ramadaan could be one of the toughest in recent history for South African Muslims, according to a doctor from the Islamic Medical Association.

Dr Farouk Haffejee said it was expected that fasting would continue as normal next month, in spite of the coronavirus pandemic. “It will be one of the most challenging Ramadaans in recent history,” he said.

Giving advice on how Muslims should go about their fasting during Ramadaan, Haffejee said people should eat fruit and vegetables to boost their immune systems. They should also ensure that they got the required 6-8 hours of sleep daily, even if they took naps during the day to make up the hours, as a lack of sleep affects the immune system, he said.

Haffejee said it was advantageous that Ramadaan would start next month as the days and fasting period would be shorter.

However, the atmosphere would suffer as prayers would not be performed in congregation if the virus was still prevalent, he said.