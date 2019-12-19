MUT murder: No closure for Zolile's family this Christmas









Thabani Mzolo will only learn his fate for allegedly killing his girlfriend next year. Durban - THE man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Zolile Khumalo, a student at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT), will only learn his fate in March next year. Khumalo was shot allegedly by Thabani Mzolo at the Lonsdale student residence in the city centre on May1 last year after she broke up with him. Her family, who travelled to the Durban High Court every day from Eshowe to attend the trial, on Tuesday told the Daily News that they would spend their second Christmas without her and with a dark cloud still hanging over the family. Mabongi Myeni, Khumalo’s sister, said they had expected the court to have made its ruling before the year ended, but due to delays they had to accept that it will not happen. “We attended court every day because we wanted answers about what happened on the night she was killed. We were going to have a better Christmas knowing that this terrible chapter of our lives was closed.

“There is nothing we can do now, except to wait for the court proceedings next year,” she said.

Myeni said the family was still trying to come to terms with Khumalo’s death.

“We are going to miss her laughter. Our Christmas gatherings are not going to be the same without her. She was full of life and loving, something we all liked about her.”

Myeni said the family had for weeks sat in court and listened to the version of each witness, including some who were in the room during the shooting, police officers who were first at the scene and described the bloody scene, and the doctor who conducted the post-mortem.

“It was not easy. We wanted it to end so that we could put it all behind us. We were hoping to begin the year with a clean slate. We however understand that the court requires enough time to look at all the evidence and arrive at a right decision.”

Judge Nompumelelo Radebe adjourned the matter yesterday for judgment to be handed down next year after she heard the final submissions by both State advocate Nadira Moosa and defence advocate Bonokwakhe Dlamini.

Mzolo claimed during the trial that the firearm used in the murder belonged to Khumalo and that she had previously pointed it at him.

The State alleged that Mzolo was angry with her for ending their relationship and had on several occasions threatened to kill her.

Mzolo was arrested at the scene and has been in custody since abandoning his bail application.

State witnesses Nosipho Bhengu and Simiso Buthelezi, who were in the room at the time of the incident, testified that Mzolo had pulled out a gun and shot Khumalo in front of them.

However, Mzolo insisted that he was not armed when he entered the room that evening, claiming Khumalo was sitting on a chair and the gun was on it between her thighs.

