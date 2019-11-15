In one call, to his friend Ntobeko, he says: “I shot Zo because she was being disrespectful.”
Mzolo is on trial for the May 1 murder of Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student Zolile Khumalo, 21, at the Londsdale university residence in the Durban city centre.
Senior state advocate Nadira Moosa had already presented evidence of the call recordings downloaded from Mzolo’s phone, including the call to Ntobeko, who told him to get out of the residence and run away.
Mzolo responded that there was no way for him to get out of there.