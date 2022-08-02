MUT student Xolile Mbatha stabbed to death at a Durban residence

Durban – The Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) has been once again rocked by the brutal murder of one of its own to gender-based violence. On Tuesday morning, the university alerted the media to the murder of Xolile Mbatha, an electrical engineering student.

Mbatha died on Sunday morning. MUT acting vice-chancellor and principal Professor Marcus Ramogale said it was difficult, particularly at the beginning of Women’s Month, to have to communicate the senseless and brutal murder of Mbatha. “I am at a loss for words to describe this dreadful act performed by a fellow male student at the Ark Royal Residence, one of MUT’s externally leased residences,” Ramogale said.

“The murder is a subject of a police investigation. It is believed that the male student fled the scene and is still on the run. While MUT is trying to come to terms with and get details of what transpired yesterday (Sunday) morning, we appeal to staff, students and the public to co-operate with the police and to come forward if they have any information that could help in the investigation.” Ramogale said that they would be boosting their campaign against gender-based violence (GBV). “We, therefore, ask all MUT men – staff and students – to rise and say “Not in my name”. This is no longer a time to keep quiet but for every man to rise and speak against GBV. We appeal to all men to treat women with dignity and honour,” Ramogale said.

“The university wishes to send its heartfelt condolences to the Mbatha family in this difficult time. At the same time, we wish to reassure everyone that we have heightened safety and security at all residences. Be that as it may, we still appeal to everyone to be vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour that exhibits signs of GBV.” “To all the women of MUT, we will continue to cherish your hard work and dedication to your families with the greatest measure of love and gratitude. Many families are in a better state because of your selflessness. We wish you strength and faith during Women’s Month and beyond,” Ramogale said. He also reminded those affected by the incident that MUT has also made counselling services available through the Student Counselling Unit. These services can be accessed by emailing the unit at [email protected] or by phoning 031 907 7186.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala police were investigating. “On July 31, 2022, at 7.30am, Point police were called to a residence at Mahatma Gandhi Road where a 23-year-old female was stabbed and killed,” Gwala said. “It is alleged that the victim was killed by a known suspect following a domestic dispute. She was declared dead on the scene.”

In 2020, there was jubilation in the Durban High Court after Thabani Mzolo was found guilty of the murder of MUT student Zolile Khumalo. Thabani Mzolo, 23, was arrested moments after Khumalo’s murder in her room at the Lonsdale student residence. It is alleged that Khumalo, 21, had ended their relationship, but Mzolo could not accept it.