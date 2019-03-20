Shot dead: 21-year-old first-year quantity surveying university student, Zolile Khumalo

Durban - THE overwhelming evidence of the State may have led to the man accused of killing Mangosuthu University of Technology student Zolile Khumalo delaying the murder trial in the Durban High Court on Tuesday. At the start of the trial on Monday, Khumalo’s ex-boyfriend Thabani Mzolo had pleaded not guilty to her murder, the unlawful possession of a firearm and the unlawful possession of ammunition.

State advocate Nadira Moosa then told the packed courtroom she intended calling a number of witnesses, including a witness to the murder itself.

Khumalo was fatally shot at her off-campus residence in the Durban city centre in May last year. It is alleged that Mzolo had failed to accept her rejection of him.

The incident allegedly took place in full view of Khumalo’s room-mate.

Moosa also said she intended to present ballistic and digital evidence. She had planned on presenting to the court voice recordings downloaded from Mzolo’s cellphone, but the proceedings could not begin as scheduled.

The Daily News learnt that Mzolo protested against that evidence being led in court.

His team of lawyers from Ndwandwe Attorneys, who instructed advocate Ndumiso Xulu, were in discussions with Mzolo throughout the morning.

Xulu then asked Judge Nompumelelo Radebe to adjourn the matter until today to allow him further time to consult with Mzolo.

It is alleged that Mzolo shot Khumalo twice and kicked her while she lay bleeding on the floor. He then allegedly confessed on Facebook, saying he wished he could resurrect her and apologised for killing her.

The courtroom was packed with Khumalo’s friends and relatives, who left the court frustrated on Tueday by “yet another delay” in the case. Some had travelled from afar to be in Durban for the trial.

Daily News