Nine students were arrested at the Mangosuthu University of Technology during a wave of protests at the uMlazi campus after a student protest turned violent.

Durban - Classes are expected to resume on Wednesday at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT). This comes after a meeting between the institution’s management, the student representative council (SRC) and members from a task team appointed by the Office of the Premier.

The announcement was made by vice-chancellor Dr Enoch Duma Malaza.

MUT spokesperson Mbali Mkhize said the institution would open while they were still ironing out differences.

MUT was among the institutions hardest hit by student protests in the province. The protests, which featured clashes between students and the police, resulted in the death of Durban University of Technology student Mlungisi Madonsela. As the violence escalated, MUT decided to completely shut down the institution, requiring all students to leave the campus, including those living at residences.

Chief among the students’ problems were the slow process of registration, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme funding for students and financial exclusion of students.