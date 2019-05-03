Warrant Officer, Rajan Matthews Govender, murder-accused Romano Govender, and Legal Aid South Africa, Durban's Thiagaraj Prem Pillay in this file picture. Picture: Karinda Jagmohan.

Durban - The family of a Phoenix, Durban, man who was fatally shot and robbed of his cellphone feels that while the life sentence handed down to his killer gives them closure, they still do not have the answers they want. Manishvar Ramraj was found dead in his bedroom at his grandmother’s Brookdale house in Phoenix with a gunshot wound to his head in April 2013.

On Tuesday, Durban High Court Judge Shyam Gyanda convicted Romano Naidoo and sentenced him to life for murder, 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances and five years for possession of an unlicenced firearm. The sentences would run concurrently.

When Naidoo was arrested in 2013, he had told police that he had been chatting to Ramraj on Mxit under the impression he was speaking to a woman. When the two met, Naidoo found Ramraj wearing a lacy woman’s negligee.

He said Ramraj ignored his warnings not to approach him and he shot him.

However, evidence from a forensic pathologist in court suggested that Ramraj was kneeling or crouching when he was shot, and not advancing towards Naidoo.

Throughout the trial, the Ramraj family has maintained that the negligee found on Ramraj did not belong to him.

Naidoo was linked to the murder through Ramraj’s stolen cellphone, which he had sold, as well as the gun, which he led police to.

To celebrate the conviction and sentence, the Ramraj family released 41 balloons at uMdloti beach on Tuesday night - he would have turned 41 on August 5.

“His soul can finally rest in peace. The balloons were symbolic of his upcoming birthday as well as setting him free to say he can now finally rest in peace,” said Nevena Archary, Ramraj’s sister.

She said they still did not know why her brother was murdered.

Archary said after judgement was handed down, efforts were made to try and get Naidoo to tell the truth, but he did not want to say anything.

“Even the judge told him when he was sentencing him that he showed no remorse throughout and that he offered no valid explanation. Judge Gyanda told him that instead of getting on the stand and fabricating everything, he could have told the truth,” she said.

Judge Gyanda told Naidoo that he had chosen to enter Ramraj’s home and went to the bedroom with the intention of robbing him, and that he killed him to avoid detection.

Archary said the family was grateful to the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Rajan Govender, and senior State advocate Cheryl Naidu who ensured the family finally had the closure they had been seeking for six years.

