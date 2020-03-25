My biggest coronavirus fear: minibus taxis

Durban - MY BIGGEST fear is that I will contract the coronavirus while seated in a minibus taxi on my way to work or returning home. We have seen the president of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) as well as the provincial chairperson, Boy Zondi, speaking about the council’s national drive for their members to have hand sanitisers. However, this has not been the case for all taxi associations. I live in KwaDabeka, just outside Pinetown, where the area’s taxi association falls under Santaco. This is the second week that Santaco’s sanitiser initiative has been running but I am overcome with fear each time I have to board a minibus taxi. I have seen a few people with their own hand sanitisers and zero with masks on, including the driver, during these trips.

Yesterday morning’s ride into town was particularly scary as the minibus taxi driver was coughing and sneezing for most of the ride.

With each cough and sneeze, our eyes met in his rear-view mirror as he checked for the reaction of his passengers.

At some point during the ride when the taxi was at a set of robots in Westville, the driver, who was coughing and sneezing into his hand, jumped out, urinated and then continued driving us into town.

When I was watching him count the money he had collected, it dawned on me that he was touching this money after sneezing and coughing into his hands.

By the afternoon, these banknotes would have passed through many hands - and could well end up right back in my hands the next morning.

Schools have closed and we leave our children at home every day. I’m afraid that one of these days, I will return home having contracted the virus.

I understand that the responsibility is on every individual to protect themselves, I believe that public transport should be treated like any other place of business, where they are obliged to provide hand sanitisers at exit and entrance points.

The secretary of the Clermont KwaDabeka Taxi Association, Njobe Mkhombe, said it was not only their association that had been left in the cold by Santaco, but others in the Durban West area as well.

He said when they saw the president of the council and secretary on the news, they had expected that they too would be provided with hand sanitisers. “On Wednesday, along with the municipal health unit, police and local business, we will embark on an awareness campaign. We are hoping that it is when Pinetown will also get sanitisers.”

