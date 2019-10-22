Durban - A juvenile witness told the Durban High Court on Tuesday that there was a man at the school gate waiting for Miguel on the afternoon he went missing.
The minor boy who cannot be named as he testified in camera described the man as a darkish, not that tall, with big eyes, and long nose.
He said he had seen the man once at school with Miguel's mother and thought he was Miguel's father.
He said the man called a boy he was with and offered to give the boy R10 if he went to call Miguel for him.
He said the boy went looking for Miguel in his classroom, but he did not find him.