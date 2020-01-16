In 2013, Zwiegelaar, who was 53 at the time, was found guilty of the indecent assault and rape of his stepdaughters between 1991 and 2000 in Westville. He was sentenced to an effective 15-year term.
The sisters broke their silence about the abuse in 2010, two decades after the first incident had taken place.
The abuse started when Candice Bowman and her sister were 7 and 8 years old respectively, and continued for nine years.
Speaking to the Daily News this week, Bowman said a date in January had not been set yet for her to go before the parole board.