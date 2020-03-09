Mystery of German tourist’s murder on golf course

Durban - THE murder of a 67-year-old German tourist who was hit on the head and died while playing golf at a Margate golf course on Saturday remains a mystery. Paramedics and the police on Sunday said the motive for the killing had not yet been established, nor what was used to cause the severe head injury. Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the man was found with a head injury and there were apparently no witnesses to the murder as the man was playing alone at the time. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the post-mortem report would reveal the cause of death. Herbst said Netcare 911 responded to reports of an assault at a golf course in Margate at about 2.30pm on Saturday.

“Reports from the scene indicated that an elderly man believed to be of German nationality visiting South Africa had sustained severe head trauma after being assaulted by unknown persons while playing golf,” said Herbst.

He said the man and his wife were staying at the golf resort, and that she had arrived at the scene shortly after she had been alerted to the murder.

Gwala said an inquest docket was being investigated by the Margate SAPS.

She said the circumstances surrounding the incident were still being investigated.

Meanwhile, last week a video of another German tourist being attacked by two men reportedly outside the hotel in which he was staying in Cape Town was circulated on social media.

The incident reportedly took place on February 27.

In the CCTV footage, two men can be seen approaching two tourists as they make their way towards their hotel.

One of the men initially attempts to pickpocket one of the tourists, but when the victim begins to defend himself, a fight breaks out.

The tourist reportedly left the country immediately after the attack.

Daily News