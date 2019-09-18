File Picture: REUTERS

Durban - Newcastle Municipality Executive Committee (Exco) members will on Wednesday learn what caused the construction of the R23 million Phelindaba Swimming Pool to grind to a halt in Madadeni, Newcastle. The Daily News last week reported that an 18-year-old boy from Madadeni had been stabbed and killed in the Newcastle municipal pool parking lot.

Newcastle councillor Bebsie Cronje felt the Grade 12 Sabela High School pupil’s life could have been spared had he been able to go the Phelindaba Swimming Pool instead.

As this pool was incomplete, Madadeni residents had to use the Newcastle municipal pool. There was a summer festival event taking place at the pool at the time. It is believed the youngster was there with his friends and was approached by a group of boys for a cigarette lighter.

When he and his friends apparently said he did not have one, the boys allegedly returned with a bigger group and were armed with knives.

However, municipal spokesperson Dumisani Thabethe claimed the Madadeni pool had been built for R23m but had not yet been officially handed over to the municipality by the contractor.

“The Phelindaba Swimming Pool project investigation is still under way; at this stage we cannot comment until the full report is tabled to Council by the investigators (Ongoti Group),” he said.

Thabethe said the Ongoti Group was appointed by the municipality to conduct an investigation of all incomplete projects.

According to a well-placed source, the Ongoti Group was expected to present its findings today before full council.

According to a resident, the pool had been unusable for more than three years.

