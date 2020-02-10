Mystery over why R5m ferry KZN scholar ferry boats not being used









FOUR ferry boats bought by the provincial Education Department to ferry pupils who cross rivers and dams to get to school are decaying on the premises of the Sharks Board. The boats have been “dumped” there for about two years now and the department is yet to give an explanation as to why. Zanele Zulu African News Agency (ANA) Durban - ONLY one of eight ferry boats bought by the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) education department at a cost of nearly R5 million in 2014 has been used. The boats were meant to help children who cross a river on their way to and from school do so safely. The Daily News has since discovered that four of the boats are sitting in the parking lot of the KZN Sharks Board in uMhlanga. Responding to questions about the whereabouts of the other four ferry boats, department head Dr Enoch Nzama said one was commissioned at eNkovukeni in the uMkhanyakude District. “The other three ferry boats were allocated, but not commissioned as a result of low water levels in the targeted areas,” Nzama said.

He said R4.8m was paid for the boats, and that two trained skippers were hired on a month-to-month contract until their conditions of service could be better defined.

Nzama referred the Daily News to the provincial transport department for details about the procurement of the boats.

“Procurement of the ferry boats was done by the Department of Transport on behalf of the Department of Education. They followed necessary supply chain management processes, which resulted in the appointment of the service provider.

“The Transport Department can provide details on the tendering process to buy the boats,” he said.

Dr Imran Keeka, DA spokesperson on education, said he was yet to get answers regarding the procurement of the boats.

“In November I requested a report on the boats and I’m yet to get that information. I was supposed to have received it two weeks ago from the department.

“The procurement of these boats must be investigated by one of the Chapter 9 institutions. We know that the boats are inappropriate and there are no trained personnel to operate them.

“They’ve spent so much money without even researching to get an idea of how this project will be implemented,” he said.

Jomo Sibiya, chairperson of the education portfolio committee, said those who bought the boats must account for what had happened.

“If the situation is like this, then that is unfortunate. This is fruitless and wasteful expenditure, and I will engage the department and the MEC in particular to get details of how this happened,” he said.

IFP education spokesperson Thembeni kaMadlopha-Mthethwa said even the one boat operating in eNkovukeni had broken down.

“It hasn’t been working for over a year. These boats were just a way of giving taxpayers’ money to individuals who are politically connected. These are millions down the drain,” said Madlopha-Mthethwa.

In November last year, the department said it had launched a full-scale investigation into allegations of maladministration in the manner in which the boats were procured.

Attempts to get comment from the Department of Tansport were unsuccessful.

