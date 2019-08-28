Construction is expected to restart on the N2 near Ballito Picture: Doctor Ngcobo, ANA

Durban - AFTER more than three years of delays and R17 million less from the initial budget, the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) has reduced the deadline for the completion of the N2 expansion to 10 months. The R57 million (original budget) road expansion between Ballito and KwaDukuza stalled when the main contractor went into liquidation more than three years ago.

Sanral said it had taken all precautions to ensure that the project was not threatened by business forums which are said to be targeting huge projects demanding a slice of the work.

Ridhwaan Mahomed, Sanral Eastern Region project manager, said construction initially began in February 2016 for localised realignment of the N2 at the Umhlali River Bridge and at the Umvoti River Bridge.

Mahomed said the delays in appointing a new contractor were not caused by the agency.

“We have only recently been given approval to go ahead with the tender process using the same supervision consultant and procuring a new contractor. A new contractor is expected on site before the end of the year for a period of about eight months.

“Sanral paid no funds to the liquidation company, while R17 million was paid for all work completed and accepted in terms of the specification. The contractor was not paid for any work completed that was not in accordance with the required specification in terms of the contract,” Mahomed said.

Mahomed could not provide the amount budgeted for the new work.

He said once tenders were received the contract amount would be known. Tenders would close in mid-September.

“The initial construction period was 12 months. Under the new contract, we have reduced the contract period to 10 months. Sanral has set up a Project Liaison Committee (PLC). The PLC will consist of representatives of the project stakeholders and affected communities, as well as the Project Management Team (PMT) which consists of the appointed contractor, consultant and a Sanral representative.”

According to Mahomed, during the construction phase, the PLC would be the official communication channel through which the PMT would communicate with stakeholders.

He said a fair, equitable and transparent open tender procurement process would be undertaken for the appointment of subcontracting work.

“Local labour will also be sourced through the PLC via an established labour desk. The above process will allow a fair opportunity for all stakeholders including the business forums.”

