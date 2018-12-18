One person was killed and three others injured in an apparent hit-and-run at the weekend. Picture: Rescue Care

Durban - A Durban family has turned to social media for answers after a relative was killed in a hit-and-run crash at the weekend. It is believed that the woman and three others were returning from getting their hair styled for a wedding later in the day when tragedy struck.

The incident took place on the N2 northbound carriageway before the M1 Higginson Highway offramp.

Rescue Care spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said by the time emergency services arrived at the scene, one person had already died.

“Rescue Care medics found the vehicle on its roof. The driver had sustained major injuries and she was declared dead at the scene. The three other people in the car were also seriously injured.

It is alleged that a white Ford Fiesta crashed into the family's red Hyundai i20. The driver of the Fiesta then drove off.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said a case of culpable homicide is being investigated by Montclair SAPS.

The family is now appealing for witnesses to come forward with information that could lead to an arrest.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage in the Durban community with locals calling on the errant driver to come forward and hand themselves over to police.

