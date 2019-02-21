The SA National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) released a statement on Wednesday stating that several roads would be closed on Thursday at around 3pm. Wesley Fester

Durban - For the second time this year, the N3 Hammarsdale Interchange will be closed on Thursday for blasting operations. The SA National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) released a statement on Wednesday stating that several roads would be closed on Thursday at around 3pm.

“Both carriageways of the N3 between the Cato Ridge and Peacevale interchanges will be closed between 3pm and 4pm. However, the blasting time may need to be adjusted, depending on weather conditions on the day. If need be, a second notice with information of the new time will be made available,” the statement reads.

Meadway Road and the MR385 will also be closed as they are in close proximity to the blast site.

Sanral said the traffic would be diverted on to the R103 at Shongweni and Cato Ridge interchanges.

The interchange has encountered many closures over the past couple of years since the construction of new road networks started in May 2016.

“The works comprise construction of a new bridge over the N3 and new interchange ramps. These are required to cater for current and future predicted traffic, as well as future ­widening of the N3. In addition, sections of the road between Hammarsdale and Cato Ridge (MR385) and Meadway Road will also be widened,” said Sanral.

According to the Sanral website, the project was supposed to have been completed in November last year, but several disruptions have affected work.

No new date has been given for when the project will be completed.

