N3 northbound, southbound stretches in Ashburton reopened to traffic after petroleum gas tanker overturned
Share this article:
Durban – The National Route 3 (N3) has been reopened after a tanker overturned.
A liquified petroleum gas (LPG) tanker overturned on Friday on the N3, leaving the N3 from Ashburton to Lynnfield Park closed.
On Saturday, the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) announced that the N3 northbound and southbound in Ashburton had been reopened for traffic.
Sanral’s eastern region manager Dumisani Nkabinde said: “The N3 has been re-opened in both directions, but it will take time to clear the backlog. Heavy-duty tow trucks were used to remove the tanker, which enabled us to open the road. This will help ease the traffic that had backed up for about 13km.”
Following the incident, Sanral’s eastern region project manager Nomsa Modise said after assessment, the fire department decided to close the N3 and put in place a 1km exclusion zone, and divert traffic to the R103.
Road users between Pietermaritzburg and Durban were advised to avoid the area, as the road had been completely closed for northbound and southbound traffic.
Daily News