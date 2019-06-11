Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - A teachers organisation said attacks on teachers must not become a norm and way of life and teachers must not be soft targets Kwazi Mshengu, the MEC for Education in KZN, said Sboniso Nyawose, 49, was shot dead by two men while walking in the school corridor at Masuku Primary school on Gaze Makhanya Avenue on Tuesday.

Shawn Herbst, a spokesperson for Netcare 911, said the teacher was shot in the head and abdomen and died at the scene.

"Nyawose was allegedly shot dead by two random people who had gained unauthorised access to the school premises, this is beside the fact that the school does have a security guard officially employed by the department of education,"Mshengu said.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a KZN police spokesperson, said case of murder has been opened for investigation by Folweni SAPS.

"It is most unfortunate that yet again we must say goodbye to an educator in such tragic circumstances," said Thirona Moodley Provincial Chief Executive Officer -National Professional Teacher's Organisation of South Africa (NAPTOSA) KZN.

"We cannot allow this to become a norm and way of life that teachers are not safe in their schools. NAPTOSA also cannot accept the lack of security in schools that allow our teachers to become soft targets. The Department of Basic Education held a summit with all stakeholders in an attempt to eradicate violence in schools,"she said.

Moodley said in the recent past the administration of the department have not prioritised security at schools, this includes fences ,gates, security guards and whatever other measures are necessary to protect learners and teachers.

"At this point the details of the incident is sketchy however outsiders gaining access to school property must be minimised at all costs. School security must become a priority. Besides death and injuries caused to learners and teachers burglaries are a regular phenomenon resulting in millions of rands being lost in expensive equipment,"Moodley said.

Daily News



