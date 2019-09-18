The Daily News High Schools Quiz required a double-tie breaker to determine the winner and runners-up. In the end, Orient triumphed, with Crescent Girls the runners-up Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - IT IS that time of the year when the winning teams of the high schools quiz from Durban, Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria prepare to battle it out for the 2019 National High Schools Quiz trophy. The finals are on Thursday and will be held at the IIE’s Varsity College Sandton campus.

Sponsored by The IIE’s Varsity College, this year’s top team will win R20 000 for their school, R5 000 for each team member and teacher, a tablet for each team member and certificates. The runner-up team will win R10 000 for the school and R2 500 for each team member and teacher.

Over the years the quiz has become one of the most fiercely-contested competitions, with more than 40 teams entering the competition this year per region.

The regional competition encouraged pupils to test their knowledge of local news, politics, sport and entertainment published in Independent Media’s The Daily News, The Star, Pretoria News and Cape Argus newspapers.

For the national competition, the teams are tested on content published on iol.co.za

According to Louise Wiseman, managing director of The IIE’s Varsity College, organisations and companies often support events purely for the association.

The sponsorship of the quiz has enabled the IIE’s Varsity College to directly engage pupils and get involved in an event that has brought them closer to their target audience.

“The quiz helps with the acquisition and utilisation of knowledge that is current and directly related to the world in which we live. For this reason, it is specifically relevant to our mission as a tertiary education brand.

“We’re proud to be a part of an initiative that gives learners a platform to shine and demonstrate their abilities and work,” said Wiseman.

IOL editor Riana Howa said: “We are very excited to be part of the High Schools Quiz, and to take what has worked so well regionally to a national level. The pupils involved have already demonstrated tremendous focus, ambition, teamwork and a thirst for knowledge, essential skills for our future leaders.”

The teams competing in the finals tomorrow are:

Daily News High School Quiz winners, Durban:

Orient Islamic School

Crescent Girls’ High

Cape Argus High School Quiz winners, Cape Town:

South Peninsula High

Maitland High

Pretoria News High School Quiz winners, Pretoria

Pretoria Chinese School

Pretoria Boys’ High School

The Star High School Quiz winners, Johannesburg

Veritas College

Liberty Community School

The road to the National High Schools quiz will be broadcast on eTV’s Morning Show from 6.30 every Friday until October 11.

Daily News