Twenty-six-year-old PhD student Ashrenee Govender said she was given the project by the Oceanographic Research Institute in 2018.
She recently won best oral presentation at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s postgraduate research and innovation symposium for her presentation titled: “The design and testing of mini-barcode markers in marine lobsters”.
The symposium was hosted by the College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science.
“I was shocked,” she said. She was ill with laryngitis when she made her presentation on her research. She won first prize in the category for the School of Life Sciences. The award she received was a sponsorship to attend an international conference.