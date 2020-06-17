Nearly one million South African children home alone as economy reopens - report
Durban- A report by two University of Stellenbosch academics has highlighted how almost 1 million children have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
In a report titled: 'Counting the Cost: COVID-19 school closures in South Africa and its impact on children,' Professor Servaas van der Berg and Dr Nic Spaull said that 974 000 children between the ages of 0 and 6 are left with no adult caregiver besides a working parent.
The children are left in this situation as the economy opens up and South Africans go back to work.
“It is highly plausible that hundreds of thousands of these children would be left home alone in households without an adult caretaker if their employed caregiver was forced to return to work to earn an income and sustain her family. Even though most sectors of the economy have reopened, ECD centres or crèches remain closed,” the report said.
The academics said looking at the evidence in their research they argued that the best thing to do was for all children to return to school without any further delay.
In an what could be said is an ominous outlook, Spaull and van der Berg said: “The profound costs borne by small children and families as a result of the ongoing nationwide lockdown and school closures will be felt for at least the next 10 years... Millions of South African children’s education and mental health have been compromised in this initial period of uncertainty. Given what is now known about the mortality rates of COVID-19, we believe that the ongoing disruptions to children’s care, education and health are no longer justified.”
Daily News