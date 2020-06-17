Nearly one million South African children home alone as economy reopens - report

Durban- A report by two University of Stellenbosch academics has highlighted how almost 1 million children have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a report titled: 'Counting the Cost: COVID-19 school closures in South Africa and its impact on children,' Professor Servaas van der Berg and Dr Nic Spaull said that 974 000 children between the ages of 0 and 6 are left with no adult caregiver besides a working parent.

The children are left in this situation as the economy opens up and South Africans go back to work.

“It is highly plausible that hundreds of thousands of these children would be left home alone in households without an adult caretaker if their employed caregiver was forced to return to work to earn an income and sustain her family. Even though most sectors of the economy have reopened, ECD centres or crèches remain closed,” the report said.

The academics said looking at the evidence in their research they argued that the best thing to do was for all children to return to school without any further delay.