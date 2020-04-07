Nearly two weeks in people finally 'starting to comply with lockdown rules'

However it was business as usual in informal settlements, said ward councillors.

Ward councillors in Effingham, Redhill, Avoca and Newlands East and West said people were starting to comply with the lockdown regulations after the deployment of law enforcement personnel.

In Mayville, Premier Sihle Zikalala said he had instructed law enforcement personnel to apply increased force to ensure that residents abide by the regulations.

At present, 1400 people in the province have been arrested for contravening the lockdown regulations.

Ward councillor Bobby Maharajh said his general observation in his wards such as Newlands, Redhill, Effingham and Avoca was that it was quiet in comparison to the first three days of the lockdown.

He was concerned though that people in the local informal settlements were still not complying.

“I stood recently in my backyard overlooking the Chris Hani informal settlement and I saw people going on with their daily lives. Children are playing on the streets. People are drinking from beer bottles at 9am,” he said.

“We need to listen to what health professionals are telling us to do. People don’t want to listen,” said Maharajh.

He expected to see police visibility in his wards to force people to comply.

Ward 11 councillor Shontel de Boer said people were now starting to comply because the SAPS had started doing patrols and targeting roads, shebeens that were still operating, and people on the streets.

“Police were responding to the tip-offs that I get from the community about the wrongdoers. Major operations are being conducted by the police in the area,” De Boer said

Daily News