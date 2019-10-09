Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Finance MEC, Ravi Pillay, handed over school uniforms to 200 deserving pupils at two schools in Dududu, on the KZN south coast on Tuesday.
Overjoyed principals, parents and pupils of two no-fee schools heaped praises on Pillay saying the gesture would go a long way in helping pupils from struggling families and that this would no doubt have a positive impact on the academic results at the two schools.
A total of 100 pupils from Dududu Junior Primary School and another 100 from Phindavele High School were recipients of the uniform packs which included shoes, socks, trousers, shirts, jerseys and ties.
Speaking at the event he explained that the programme formed part of his constituency work.
For the past two terms of government his constituency office had been in Umzinto but he will now occupy a constituency office in Durban.