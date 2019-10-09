Needy KZN pupils get new school uniforms









MEC Ravi Pillay handing over a uniform pack to 18-year-old Zwanani Gumede, a Grade 10 pupil at Phindavele High School. Gumede was among 200 pupils who received full uniforms from Pillay during an event held in Dududu on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Finance MEC, Ravi Pillay, handed over school uniforms to 200 deserving pupils at two schools in Dududu, on the KZN south coast on Tuesday. Overjoyed principals, parents and pupils of two no-fee schools heaped praises on Pillay saying the gesture would go a long way in helping pupils from struggling families and that this would no doubt have a positive impact on the academic results at the two schools. A total of 100 pupils from Dududu Junior Primary School and another 100 from Phindavele High School were recipients of the uniform packs which included shoes, socks, trousers, shirts, jerseys and ties. Speaking at the event he explained that the programme formed part of his constituency work. For the past two terms of government his constituency office had been in Umzinto but he will now occupy a constituency office in Durban.

Pillay said he hoped the school uniforms gesture would not only foster a sense of pride among pupils but that it will also boost their confidence, something that will have a good bearing on their performance in school.

He said handing out the uniforms now before the end of the academic year will ensure that the pupils who are recipients will be ready for day one of school next year.

Slindile Gwala, the chairperson of Dududu Primary School Governing Body said: “This will definitely have a huge impact. This will encourage the learners to do well in class. For us as parents it means that when the next academic year begins we have less to worry about because the MEC has intervened.”

The principal of Phindavele, Nkosinathi Cele echoed similar sentiments saying donated to needy learners at Phindavele will go a long way.

The success of the learners will increase and the pass rate will definitely increase. The pride of the learners will be restored and we hope that this will also lead to them liking the school and enjoying coming to school more.

Phindavele Pupils 20-year-old Zethembe Mntambo who is in Grade 11 and 18-year-old Zwanani Gumede who is in Grade 10, expressed gratitude about the uniforms saying going to school in new uniforms will be more fun.

