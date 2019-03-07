THE National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has vowed to fight for the reinstatement of four members who were suspended by the KwaZulu-Natal Health Department last Thursday. According to the union, the nurse, pharmacy employee, administration and laundromat employees were targeted because they were vocal on issues affecting the well-being of fellow employees.

Nehawu Durban region secretary Ayanda Zulu said its members were frog-marched out of Osindisweni Hospital, in the Verulam area, by armed security personnel.

“Our members are on suspension and we are still waiting for the department to avail itself for a meeting.

“We have been complaining about corruption, appalling working conditions and staff shortages at that facility, and the department is now targeting our active members instead of finding solutions to the existing problems.

“We have since proposed a meeting with the employer and we are yet to hear when they will be meeting us,” Zulu said.

He said the suspension letters indicate that the four were suspended for participating in illegal strikes, inciting violence among employees and being behind the stoppage of work.

When the four were served with suspension letters on Thursday, employees from different units downed tools and services were disrupted for a while.

The suspended employees returned to work on Monday, and were physically removed from the hospital premises by the security guards.

“The situation is not back to normal. Workers have gone back to work, but at a snail’s pace.

“Things are not how they are supposed to be and until the matter is resolved, services will not be up to standard at that hospital.

“This is one way of the department suppressing our efforts to fight for the well-being of our members and a conducive working environment,” Zulu said.

Health Department spokesperson Ncumisa Mafunda confirmed the suspensions. “The shop stewards were served with suspension letters following allegations of misconduct for which due processes are being undertaken.

“The medical manager and doctors are attending to patients. The nursing manager with her management team and the staff who are at work, are attending to patients.”

