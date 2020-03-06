Neighbours mourn 'generous' pensioner suffocated to death in home robbery

Durban - Just one week after celebrating his 87th birthday, a Durban man was suffocated with a pillow during a house robbery early on Thursday morning. Amanulla “Uncle Aman” Essop, 87, was killed in his Greenwood Park home at about 4am. At the time of the attack, Essop was with his niece, her child and his sister-in-law. It is alleged three or four armed men derailed the gate, broke into the home and demanded the keys to the safe. The women were assaulted and Essop was suffocated.

Councillor Dr Ashok Maharajh said the incident had hit the family very hard.

Essop’s niece was too traumatised and could not talk about the incident.

“Three armed men got in and demanded to know where the safe was.

They also assaulted the women in the house and stole the safe,” he said.

Maharajh said although Essop was not his uncle by birth, the two were still close.

“I want to keep sweet memories of him. I used to borrow his car to take my girlfriends out,” Maharajh chuckled.

“He was absolutely caring, very old school and respectful. He was respectful. He was very helpful. If you needed anything, all you had to do was ask and he would help you.”

Maharajh said Essop, who celebrated his 87th birthday last week, had lived his life to the fullest and was still very mobile.

He said Essop had visited him at his office on Wednesday morning, when they chatted and had tea and sandwiches.

Maharajh said the family was planning for Essop’s funeral to be held today in Merebank.

A neighbour, who asked not to be named, said she got to know him better over the past year after his brother died.

“I think he needed someone to talk to.”

She said Essop had come over for tea on Wednesday afternoon and had spoken about his children.

“He would sit on his stool and do his gardening. If I’m driving home and I see him, I park my car in my driveway and I walk over to him for a chat,” she said.

She said Essop’s generosity was unbelievable. She would ask him to buy her something if he went to the mall, and when she tried to pay him back he would threaten to bring his own tea bags when he visited her for tea.

Greenwood Park Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Robin Candy said Essop’s murder and house robbery sounded like an inside job.

Candy said armed robberies had become a serious problem in Avoca, Effingham, Greenwood Park and Kenville.

In another incident, in Avoca Hills, a suspected house robber was shot by police on Wednesday afternoon and later arrested in a nearby road.

According to the Crime Watch – Avoca, Avoca Hills, Effingham, Greenwood Park, Parkhilll, Newlands Facebook group – the robber’s three accomplices escaped, leaving behind their vehicle (a Nissan Almera) with a second set of plates, shoes, cellphone and tools inside.

