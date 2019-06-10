Dinkleman Road was closed unexpectedly last week so the eThekwini Municipality could destroy the bridge the above image was taken from. Picture: Bongani Mbatha /African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - MOTORISTS, commuters, pedestrians, public transport drivers and residents were unaware that Dinkelman Road in New Germany was going to be closed for a week. The road was supposed to have been closed three months ago, from February 27 at 7am to March 6 at 5pm. But last Wednesday, motorists were surprised to find that the road had already been closed.

This was for the removal of the bridge at 11th Avenue, and to construct a new interchange, which would allow surrounding communities ease of access to the Go!Durban bus system and to Dumisani Makhaye Drive, which links the north. The road will now be closed until June 12.

Msawakhe Mayisela, spokesperson for eThekwini Municipality, said the bridge would be demolished during the closure. “The delay was caused by a few minor contractual issues that needed to be considered,” he said. He added that flyers were distributed to surrounding communities informing them about the closure. “Information was also available on the Go!Durban website and social media platforms.”

However, the New Germany community had no idea about the closure. Pinetown and New Germany Community Policing Forum chairperson Tony da Canha said a notice about a closure had been circulated a few months ago, but he had known nothing about the road being closed this week.

President of the Berkshire Downs Neighbourhood Watch Marks Mthonti said residents had not been told of the closure and no visible signage about it had been put up. “There was nothing formal or official from the municipality,” he said.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES

Vehicles travelling from the north to Pinetown will be diverted as follows:

From the Wyebank bridge, turn left into Wyebank Road, then right into Khululeka Drive, then immediately right into Zazi Road. After 1.2km, turn right into 11th Avenue and join Dinkelman Road.

Vehicles travelling from Pinetown to Wyebank/KwaDabeka/Newlands and onwards will be diverted as follows: There is no access north from the Qashana Khuzwayo (Shepstone)/Otto Volek and Posselt Road intersection. North access will be 850m west of this intersection from Berkshire Road. Traffic will be diverted here and routed right into Cumnor Gardens, and then after 1.2km will access Dumisani Makhaye Drive (MR577 North).

Vehicles joining Dinkelman Road from Cumnor Gardens will only be able to turn left on to the northbound carriageway, and barriers will be placed in the median strip to prevent cars from turning right.

Daily News