New report reveals reasons behind soldiers actions at start of coronavirus lockdown

This was according to the South African Institute for Security Studies (ISS) who released a report this week which found that ambiguities in the regulations needed to be corrected and guidelines issued on its interpretation.

Since the start of the lockdown last month, many citizens have complained about unnecessary police and soldier brutality to people caught wandering the streets. ISS researcher Johan Burger said the regulations included the SAPS, metro police and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF). Durban - WITH limited planning time as well as training, it was inevitable that the Covid-19 lockdown would pose challenges for law enforcement.





However their ability to enforce the regulations was a concern.





“Ordinary powers of metro police are limited to municipal by-laws and road traffic legislation. The SANDF, when deployed in co-operation with the police, is legally allocated all the powers of a police officer except those of investigation.





“The only condition is that the soldiers should be appropriately trained for this purpose,” he said.





Burger said that with about 150 000 SAPS officers available to ensure compliance by nearly 60 million people, in addition to normal police duties, there were bound to be challenges.





“The requirements for training, planning and preparation must have presented major organisational challenges for the joint forces. Given the nature and complexities of lockdown, the addition of new law (the regulations), and the need for joint forces to enforce the law fairly, it was a huge risk to deploy officials in this role without training. “Some were bound to get it wrong,” Burger said.





The rapid escalation of efforts by government to curb the spread of the virus did not allow for proper planning and preparation, he said.





“The Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Joints) responsible for planning and co-ordinating all joint security force operations has significant experience in major sporting events, elections and crime-combating operations. But for these they have many months to plan and prepare, something not possible as the pandemic swept the world,” he said.





Police Minister Bheki Cele said on March 28 that 24 000 SAPS and metro police officers had been deployed. They were joined on March 29 by just over 2 800 soldiers. Burger said the operational instructions of these joint forces were unclear but it appeared from the minister’s briefing they were going to be focused primarily on patrols and roadblocks.





“The ill-discipline and even criminal conduct by many police officials and soldiers, including the use of excessive force, has caused a public outcry. Allegations of unlawful security force behaviour must be investigated and results publicly communicated.





The Joints should work with the National Coronavirus Command Council to correct ambiguities in it.





Daily News