Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal prisoners’ rights organisation has appealed to the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) and its parole board to look beyond what was contained in the sentence judgment of prisoners serving life when considering parole. This was in light of the Constitutional Court’s ruling on Friday which has given Parliament 24 months to amend section 136(1) of the Correctional Services Act to allow parole periods for inmates to start from the day of the commission of a crime, and not from the date of sentencing.

Previously, those sentenced to life imprisonment from March 1, 1994 until October 1, 2004 were required to serve a minimum of 20 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

This changed as of October 1, 2004, with any inmate sentenced to life imprisonment having to serve a minimum of 25 years before being eligible for parole.

The ConCourt’s ruling had confirmed an earlier one by three judges of the Gauteng High Court which found that certain sections of the Correctional Services Act were unconstitutional because they applied a regime of parole after October 1, 2004, which was not applicable at the time the offence was committed.

Yesterday, Derrick Mdluli from Justice For Prisoners and Detainees’ Trust said a number of inmates would benefit from the ConCourt ruling. However his concern was about the presiding officers’ (magistrate or judge’s) comments in the sentencing judgment.

He said some contained strict instructions which included that inmates would be considered for parole if the victim’s family were consulted.

“The purpose of being incarcerated is to be rehabilitated - this is important. Some people walk into prison with only a Grade 7 pass and walk out a university graduate. That is someone who has been rehabilitated,” he said.

Mdluli said another concern was the Victim Offender Dialogue, a programme designed for inmates and victims to sit and talk.

“Sometimes completion of this programme is vital for parole to be considered. The problem is that it is not always easy to track down the victim’s families. If they can’t be found, then the programme is incomplete.”

Golden Miles Bhudu, president of the South African Prisoners’ Rights Organisation, said the ruling was long overdue.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said a national plan had urgently been developed. He said a dedicated team of department officials would be collating information and profiles of inmates affected by the ruling. “It’s a court decision that must be adhered to, hence we’re moving with speed to scope the work. Additional resources will be deployed to ensure the process of considering parole for lifers is not compromised.”

