Safmarine Shipping received a Directors’ Thanks and ORC model of the Alick Rennie for their tremendous donation in the delivery of our vessel from France to Cape Town From left: Matthew Conroy (Safmarine), Dr Cleeve Robertson and Christopher Chambers (Safmarine)

Durban - A new state-of-the-art sea rescue craft will be unveiled by the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Durban on Friday. The rescue craft named Alick Rennie was sponsored by the Alick Rennie family trust.

Craig Lambinon NSRI spokesperson the family will also be in attendance when the unveiling will take place.

The rescue craft was built in France and and delivered to South Africa by Safmarine.

It would be the first NSRI new ORC class sea rescue craft range.

"The NSRI is currently the only maritime rescue service operating in South African territorial waters and, although most rescues are coastal and inshore, an increasing number of these operations require search and rescue vessels with advanced capability in technology, and the ability to safely increase the endurance of the crew further out to sea,"Lambinon said.

"Our fleet of 10m and 12m rescue vessels (known as Class 1 rescue vessels) are ready to be retired. Our commitment to our volunteer crew is to provide top class rescue boats that are suited to the severe conditions in which we operate. The safety of our rescue crew and the people who we rescue is our priority,"he added.

Christophe Farnaud, Ambassador of France to South Africa and Dr Cleeve Robertson - NSRI CEO are also expected to be in attendance.

Mark Hughes NSRI Operations Director spearheaded the search for and commission of these state of the art sea rescue craft that will lead South Africa’s Maritime Rescue capability into new strengths.

"The rescue craft has the latest electronic navigation and communication equipment and is self-righting, which will give increased safety for crew and those who we rescue. This new fleet of 14m vessels will enable us to extend our range and survivor carrying capacity but will also mean that we need to modify our boat sheds to accommodate them,"Lambinon said.

Daily News