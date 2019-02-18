Durban - A new academic year and students living at the University of KwaZulu-Natal residences are still dissatisfied with their living conditions despite renovations and repairs being done in the December/January period. Students had protested last year about poor living conditions, listing poor wi-fi connections, leaking roofs, bed bugs, cold water, never-ending construction, faulty toilets and showers, and old, rundown buildings as some of the issues.

After the protests, UKZN said students and management reached an agreement that allowed for the academic programme and operations to return to normal.

Ntobeko Hadebe, secretary of the Joint Chairpersons Committee (JCC) at the Department of Student Housing at UKZN, said there had been positive changes, but the students were still not satisfied.

“Some issues were ignored, while others were resolved.”

A female student, who lives at O Block at UKZN Westville campus, said the only thing that changed was the addition of routers to help with the wi-fi problem.

The third-year student said eight bathrooms that were under construction were fixed, but the new doors were already broken. She said there was one working shower. She added that the same issues that existed before were still present.

“For some of these issues, we may be at fault, but we are paying for this. Management should fix the roof, paint the walls and fix the bathrooms,” she said.

A student living at Pioneer Arcade (Palace) residence said it was an old building with old toilets and showers, and the building was not properly ventilated: “We expected things to be fixed. Especially with the 7.3% fees increase. Now we’re paying over R32 000 annually, but our living conditions are not changing.”

Lungelo Phewa, EFF SRC representative in the department of student residence affairs, said the student residences were not conducive to living.

“We want management to identify residences that are conducive to housing students. That’s all we want,” Phewa said.

Normah Zondo, UKZN’s acting executive director for the corporate relations division, said management was working diligently to resolve all student accommodation matters.

