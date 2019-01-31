Post Office. Photo: SUPPLIED

Durban - Due to the Newcastle Department of Transport closing down from February 4, the Newcastle Post Office and Hutten Heights Post Office will take over the renewal of car licences. In a statement, the South African Post Office said two additional motor vehicle licence (MVL) counters were added at the Newcastle and Hutten Heights Post Offices to assist in the increase of motorists who will be renewing their licences.

The Post Office also said that motorists who had not received a renewal notice can download the renewal form (ALV) from www.postoffice.co.za. Click on “Business” and then “Motor vehicle licences”, or go to http://www.postoffice.co.za/Business/vehiclelicenserenewalform.pdf.

“During the past financial year, more than three million motor vehicle licences were renewed at Post Office branches – clear evidence of the success of this service,” the statement said. “Motorists who have received a traffic fine issued in terms of the AARTO Act may pay the traffic fine at any Post Office countrywide.”

Daily News