Durban - While police in Newlands East, north of Durban, say they are trying to meet the community’s demands despite having a vehicle shortage, residents say the police vehicles are being kept overnight at an officer’s house and management officials use the cars for private purposes. New Dawn Park Residents Association chairperson Anthony Pierce said he was aware that Newlands East Police Station had a vehicle shortage, which was revealed to him at a meeting with the station commander and support staff.

“It was indicated they were limited when it came to transport, and the community was facing a problem of burglaries, theft and other crimes,” Pierce said.

He said the reason he was given for the shortage was related to the budget. He said he was not aware of the vehicles being used privately by police officers.

“If that is the case, then we will protest about it,” he said.

Newlands East councillor Ashok Maharajh said he had heard the same rumour, but could not comment.

However, Newlands CPF chairperson Dr Thomas Jafta said the vehicle shortage was being addressed.

“They (Saps) would only have so many for the day, which was not enough to patrol the area, but the community has grown over the years,” Jafta said. He said the area was also short of police manpower.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said police officers were not allowed to use state resources for private purposes.

“We encourage community members to come forward and report any abuse of state resources,” Zwane said.