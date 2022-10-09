Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Newlands East shootout suspects believed to be linked to numerous robberies in eThekwini

Two suspected robbers were killed in Newlands East. Picture: Marshall Security

Published 1h ago

Durban — Police in KwaZulu-Natal believe that the suspects in a shootout, where two were killed and the rest fled, are linked to numerous robberies in the eThekwini area.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said that an investigation into the shooting is underway and detectives believe that the men are linked to numerous robberies in the eThekwini area.

Naicker said that on Friday, two armed robbers were shot and killed after a high-speed chase and shootout in Newlands East, north of Durban.

He said that earlier in the day, a courier vehicle was robbed on the M7 near Edwin Swales Drive by a group of armed men who fled the scene with a large number of valuable goods.

A description of the vehicle used in the armed robbery was circulated and was later spotted travelling in the Newlands East area. Police officers from various units and police stations together with security officers pursued the suspects.

“The armed suspects opened fire at police officers and a shootout ensued during the high-speed chase. The suspects lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a barrier. They abandoned their vehicle and continued to shoot at police officers whilst fleeing on foot,” Naicker said.

“Two men were fatally wounded during the shootout while others were able to flee into nearby bushes. Despite an extensive search of the area by the K9 Unit, the remaining suspects managed to evade arrest.”

“An investigation into the shooting is underway and detectives believe that the men are linked to numerous robberies in the eThekwini area,” Naicker added.

Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell added that a description of the vehicles used in the armed robbery was circulated and was later spotted travelling in the Newlands area by members of their Special Operations Team, together with the SAPS Phoenix Trio Crimes Unit, who immediately pursued the suspects.

Daily News

Thobeka Ngema