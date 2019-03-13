Durban - "How many more people must we bury before something is done about this road."



These were the words of Newlands East High School principal Philani Ndlovu at the memorial service of the three girls who were killed in a road accident last Wednesday.





Ndlovu was referring to the interchange between Dumisani Makhaye and Inanda Road where the accident occurred.





In a room full of dignitaries from various government offices, Ndlovu made an appeal for there to be traffic cops along Dumisani Makhaye road.





"The presence of law officers on that road would at least force drivers to respect the rules of the roads and ensure that our children come to school safely, " he said.





Ndlovu also provided an update on the surviving girl currently in hospital who was also involved in the accident.





"She is doing well. She is worried about tests and her friends. She still does not know her friends have departed."





There was a huge ovation in the tent when Uzalo actor, Maine Masoja got up to speak.





Masoja, who plays the character of Nkunzi in the popular soapie, expressed his condolences to the family.





"I am here as a father and a community member, " he said.





"No one understands your pain. Your pain is ours."





Masoja handed over a bouquet of flowers to the families.





Brandon Pillay from the office of the eThekwini mayor was standing in place for Zandile Gumede.





Pillay said the mayor had personally pledged that speed calming measures will be implemented on Dumisani Makhaye Road.





"I know that as a community we have a lot of unanswered questions and we all want justice to be served," he said.





"Let us allow the law to take its course and trust that justice will be served."



