Durban - THE families of the three school girls who were knocked down and killed by a taxi in Durban on Wednesday are slowly trying to move on from the tragedy by remembering the best of those they lost. The teenagers, all pupils at Newlands East Secondary School, were standing on a pavement at the intersection of Dumisani Makhaye Drive and Inanda Road when they were knocked down.

A fourth girl is in hospital, critically injured.

Thulani Mtshali, the father of Ayanda, 14, said his family was distraught at his daughter’s death.

When the Daily News spoke to him, he said he had just returned home from fetching Ayanda’s sister from school.

His daughter was due to write a test, but could not write it.

“She was too emotional. Fortunately, the teachers understood and have made arrangements for her to write the test at a later date.

“We are trying to cope. What has happened is done and we are just trying to accept it and move on as best as we can,” said Mtshali.

He described his daughter as bubbly and happy.

“She liked playing with the neighbour’s young children. She was the happiest when she was outside and playing with friends.”

Mtshali said Ayanda’s funeral would be held next weekend.

The Ngiba family said members were still trying to come to terms with losing 13-year-old Tina.

Her aunt, Nokuthola Ngiba, said the Grade 8 pupil was a very respectful and smart child.

“She wanted to become a doctor,” she said.

“She was always taking selfies and pictures of everything with her phone. Tina liked music and dancing, but always had earphones on so I am not sure what kind of music she liked.”

Nonto Ngubane said she lost more than just a sister when Luyanda, 13, was killed.

“I do not know what to think or do; we are just devastated. It is just dark and empty,” she said.

Nonto said her sister was a down- to-earth person who liked helping other people.

“Whenever you were around her, it would just be fun. She liked laughing and making jokes, and was someone I would describe as a people’s person,” she said.

