He will also address the shortage of doctors and nurses, to ensure the successful roll-out of the National Health Insurance (NHI) in KZN.
“Besides the fact that KZN is a largely rural province, other challenges are that our facilities were built smaller and fewer. Their maintenance was not up to standard, but these challenges will not stop us from rolling out the NHI,” he said.
Tshabalala said KZN’s hospitals, clinics and ambulances would have to comply with NHI health standards.
He said MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu had already made changes, including moving from manual filing of patients’ records to electronic filing.