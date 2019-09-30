News KZN Health head vows to get province's hospital ready for NHI









Newly appointed Health HOD Sandile Tshabalala says he is up to the challenge. Durban - NEW KZN Health Department head Dr Sandile Tshabalala says he is up to the challenges of improving the oncology system in the province and preventing it from collapsing again. He will also address the shortage of doctors and nurses, to ensure the successful roll-out of the National Health Insurance (NHI) in KZN. “Besides the fact that KZN is a largely rural province, other challenges are that our facilities were built smaller and fewer. Their maintenance was not up to standard, but these challenges will not stop us from rolling out the NHI,” he said. Tshabalala said KZN’s hospitals, clinics and ambulances would have to comply with NHI health standards. He said MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu had already made changes, including moving from manual filing of patients’ records to electronic filing.

The unions believe he will be able to turn the department around, should he implement Simelane-Zulu’s strategies, which include accountability and responsibility from top management.

Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa) provincial secretary Popson Kunene said they hoped that Simelane-Zulu and Tshabalala’s appointments would improve the department.

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) said it would support Tshabalala, while opposition parties committed to working with him.

Tshabalala was born in uMlazi township and holds a Bachelor of Science from Zululand University and a MBCHB from MEDUNSA.

He has served as medical manager at Clairwood and Wentworth hospitals, and was also chief executive of Ngwelezane and Prince Mshiyeni Memorial hospitals.

Daily News