Durban - An NGO is sterilising cats at hospitals across the province to keep the exploding feline population at the facilities under control. Nikki Moore of Cats of Durban said they noticed five years ago that the cat population had been increasing exponentially, locally and internationally.

She said although cats played an important role in the control of pests, as they killed mice and cockroaches, there was a problem when there were too many of them and they needed to be sterilised.

Earlier this week, the Daily News reported that the large number of cats at hospitals had become a health concern, with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals offering to step in to reduce their number.

Moore said they had heard of cats and kittens dying in drains, and some falling from the ceilings at hospitals. They then started to receive calls for help from hospitals in Ladysmith and Winterton, and spread their operations across the province, she said.

There had been a sterilisation drive by people in the area about 15 years ago, but the cat population began to grow again as it wasn’t maintained, resulting in the NGO being called in to help last year.

In a successful drive at Ladysmith Provincial Hospital, they were able to trap and sterilise 30 cats, and were planning to start working at Estcourt hospital in the next few weeks, Moore said.

All Cats of Durban’s activities were self-funded, with no assistance from the government, she said.

The cost of catching and sterilising a cat was high - R500 per cat - with the majority of costs being for the drugs used.

“We are volunteers and we don’t charge for our services,” Moore said. She added that they sterilised about 1500 cats a year.

She said another challenge was that not all hospitals were willing to work with them.

Addington and Inkosi Albert Luthuli hospital management were hostile, she said.

“They absolutely refuse to engage with us,” Moore said, adding that they had learnt that the staff at Inkosi Albert Luthuli hospital had been encouraged to kick, poison, and run over the cats with cars. “It is cruel, and there is nothing you can do,” she said.

Health Department spokesperson Ncumisa Mafunda said the department was not experiencing any challenges regarding the two hospitals.

“The department has a close relationship with a number of stakeholders, including Cats of Durban, to effectively manage the cat population to ensure patients’ hygiene,” she said.

