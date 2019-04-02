World champion wrestler Daryl Naidu, also popularly known as ‘Nightmare’. SIBUSISO NDLOVU African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - AFTER winning his battle against cancer, Chatsworth wrestler “Nightmare” celebrated his comeback by becoming the Honour Wrestling Association (HWA) world champion. Nightmare, whose real name is Daryl Akumu Naidu, 34, beat South African Springbok wrestling champion and HWA titleholder Steve van Eeden in Gauteng at the weekend.

In the process, Naidu had his gold tooth cappings knocked out and almost swallowed them.

“My entrance theme is one of the best in the country. My character portrays an evil person. I try to make it a theatrical entrance and the fans love it.

“I gave the sport my all and it paid me back with the championship belt,” he said proudly.

Being a champion is one of many memorable moments in a career spanning 13 years.

On Thursday, he wrestled in a promotional match for African Wrestling Alliance in Cape Town.

“I have studied the wrestling business from all aspects, both locally and internationally.

“The victory gives me the impetus to reach greater heights. There are many plans in the pipeline to improve on the Durban wrestling promotions. I am focused on forming an alliance with wrestling promoters around the country to bring quality wrestling matches to Durban,” he said.

Naidu also faced a personal battle with cancer of the kidney, one of which had to be removed. He is receiving treatment.

“I did not want to make it public because I don’t want sympathy or pity. I live to fight another day.”

The wrestler is also linked to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), and co-ordinates their anti-bullying campaigns in KwaZulu-Natal.

“I see greatness in South African wrestling. There are not many heroes in this sport locally,” he said.

“The sport is real, with injuries. You cannot control gravity. It’s like a car crash when we hit the mat.”

