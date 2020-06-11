Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma gives police forums the green light

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - WHILE Community Police Forums (CPFs) hold a high position in their communities in preventing crime, under level 5 of the national lockdown they were not allowed to operate, much to their frustration. However, with easing of the lockdown to level 3, the need for CPFs and neighbourhood watches was recognised in a directive of Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, saying CPFs would be allowed to operate. “Members of the Community Police Forum, community patrollers and neighbourhood watches are not excluded by the regulations under level 3,” read the level 3 regulations announced by Dlamini Zuma. “Therefore these categories of structures can operate subject to compliance with all other relevant prescripts under the directives from the Department of Health.” CPFs will only be allowed to patrol if they are in possession of a permit which will be issued at the discretion of the respective chairperson or deputy chairperson.

Ethekwini Secure’s communications officer, Mohammed Ismail, welcomed the news, especially as it came at a time when criminal activity was more frequent.

“It’s unfortunate that level 3 of the lockdown has seen an increase in criminal activity as the easing of the lockdown has given free reign to criminals, and we’re seeing a rise in crime, as expected. It would have been prudent if this decision had been made earlier, but it is welcomed.

“As the eyes and ears of the community, we look forward to ensuring that we serve the community, especially now, and help people understand that even though regulations have been eased, it’s not business as usual.”

Phoenix CPF chairperson, Umesh Singh, welcomed news that the CPF could move from using social media to being more hands-on to ensure the safety of the community.

“We’ll now be better able to monitor the situation and help the police.”

Daily News