Durban - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Wednesday lashed out about the filth in townships and told councillors at the eThekwini Municipality that more could be done to improve service delivery. Delivering the opening address at the eThekwini Municipality full council meeting held at the city hall on Wednesday, Dlamini-Zuma also lambasted councillors for their tardiness in starting the meeting late.

"I was informed that the council will start at 9am but I had to sit upstairs waiting, having boarded a 6am flight to be here on time. When you set time then you must keep it,” she said.

Dlamini Zuma was meant to speak at 9am but took to the podium about 40 minutes later.

She gave the opening address amid tight security and a political tussle between opposition parties and the AN-led council.

Dlamini-Zuma's speech was preceded by the main opposition parties in the council - the DA and IFP - bringing a motion to have all the ANC councillors who participated in a recent protest at the city hall in support of suspended Mayor Zandile Gumede removed from the meeting.

This was however rejected.

Speaker William Mapena played down the calls by DA's Thabani Mthethwa and IFP's Mdu Nkosi’s call to remove those councillors.

Security was tighter than at previous full council meetings with the media confined to one section of the auditorium.

Dlamini-Zuma said her visit was part of her department’s work to ensure that corporate governance is happening in the municipalities and that citizens received services they deserved.

“This is a large municipality which plays a very important role not only in Durban but countrywide. Countrywide 40 municipalities are under administration and the Auditor General’s report doesn’t paint a good picture of this municipality. R740m is lost in this city, that is according to the report,” said Dlamini-Zuma.

She reminded the councillors of the importance of engaging the citizens and deliver services as required. She further touched on the filth in townships, not singling out any particular area around Durban, and warned against not keeping time.

“It’s very depressing when you drive through a township to find heaps of uncollected rubbish, anywhere in the country. If there are challenges engage the people and explain those challenges. I just made one observation," she said.

Opposition parties welcomed Dlamini-Zuma’s presence but called on her to keep a close eye on the city. They called on her to ensure that councillors who have thrown the city into disarray were dealt with.

IFPs Nkosi pointed to the recent incident of a strike which lead to refuse not collected in Kwamashu, Umlazi and other parts of Durban.

