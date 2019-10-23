Durban - Police have not arrested anyone as yet in connection with the shooting and robbery of a police sergeant near Maydon Wharf on Monday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said a police sergeant was attacked on morning around 7am on Maydon Road on his way to work.
“He is attached to the Durban Harbour. He was shot and injured and his service firearm was taken. The member is reported to be in a stable condition in hospital. No arrests have been made yet,” Muridili said.
The police would not divulge whether the sergeant had gotten off a train or if he had walked from Dalton Road and Khuzimpi Shezi Road to get onto the Dalbridge train station footbridge. This crosses the railway lines and the M4 Freeway to reach Maydon Road.
The sergeant’s work colleagues were told not to divulge any information. A source said, “a well-dressed man” was involved in the robbery. He was shot in the abdomen.