Durban - There was jubilation in court as the man accused of the murder of Durban pastor Mhlonishwa Sakhile Langa was denied bail. Members of the eThekwini Community Church, Durban celebrities and family of the pastor packed the Durban magistrate’s court yesterday.

Langa, the eThekwini Municipality’s stakeholder and protocol officer in the Parks, Recreation and Culture Department, was shot while chasing robbers who were escaping from a shop near the beachfront on July 14.

He died in hospital.

Members of the public arrested Jabulani Mthethwa, 55, at the scene, while his three accomplices escaped. They are still at large.

Mthethwa is charged with murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Magistrate Vanitha Armu said the court was satisfied that there were no exceptional circumstances that qualified Mthethwa to be released on bail.

Prosecutor Malibongwe Mhlongo opposed bail, saying it had been established that Mthethwa had lied in court about being employed as a security guard.

“Investigations have established that he was dismissed a long time ago from the company where he worked. He misled this court, which is an indication that he cannot be trusted. The court is full today and has been packed since the first appearance. Most of the people here are here to support the dead pastor and it shows that people are angry about this crime.”

Mthethwa had, through his lawyer, Anele Mveku, offered to pay R2 000 to be released on bail.

Mveku argued that the court had not had sight of the CCTV footage to assess its quality and to identify Mthethwa.

Detective Captain Paul Mulder said the shop attendant had chased Mthethwa towards Hospital Road, where he met Langa, who tried to help him catch Mthethwa. However, Mthethwa had pulled out a firearm and shot Langa once in the chest.

Mhlongo said releasing Mthethwa on bail would undermine the proper functions of the justice system.

