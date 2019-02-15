Belinda Scott

Durban - Health and Education in KwaZulu- Natal continue to take a knock as money meant for these departments is diverted to the payment of salaries for izinduna (headmen). The MECs for Finance, Belinda Scott, and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Nomusa Dube-Ncube, were said to have told the select committee on Finance in Cape Town on Tuesday that KZN was still battling to pay the izindunas' salaries.

Committee member Farhat Essack, of the DA, said Scott and Dube-Ncube presented in detail the “unfunded mandate” they had to contend with, using money from the Health and Education budgets to top up the funding for more than 3 400 izinduna.

“This matter is old and it was reported to (Pravin) Gordhan and (Nhlanhla) Nene when they were finance ministers, and no solution was found. This was never resolved due to the National Treasury’s financial constraints. On Tuesday, no decision was taken on how to resolve the issue, except to agree that the matter will be discussed by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Cogta Minister Zweli Mkhize,” Essack said.

He said no related document was tabled by the KZN Cogta Department to deliberate on, despite the matter being dated, and that there should have been a document.

The matter arises after former president Jacob Zuma standardised the salaries of izinduna, with a flat rate of R84 125 a year, as recommended by the Commission for Remuneration of Public Office Bearers, in June 2015.

At the time, the Daily News reported that the government would need about R171 million annually to cover the salaries of the more than 2 000 headmen in the province at that time.

Until the proclamation, only those headmen who attended traditional councils received a R1 300 monthly stipend.

The Daily News reported in November 2017 that Dube-Ncube had proposed in a closed meeting between her department and the Treasury that some municipal projects should be put on hold, with the aim of channelling the funds towards the payment of headmen.

She had said her department was currently without a “significant portion” of its budget that it could use to assist various municipalities with service delivery projects.

Some of the projects that took the knock were local economic development (R53m), community service centres (R115m), agricultural projects (R20m), disaster management and drought (R145.8m), and electrification (R148m).

KZN Cogta spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said the select committee was the only party that could comment on the meeting.

“We were invited there to account and we did just that. We don’t want to blur the line by talking about the meeting or decisions taken,” he said.

Vusi Mthethwa, spokesperson for Ubumbano Lwezinduna, an organisation representing headmen in the province, said they were aware of the meeting, but had not been briefed about its outcomes.

He said structures of izinduna in the province would convene a meeting today where they hoped to get feedback from their representatives in the provincial government.

"The payment of izinduna is a strain on our provincial budget. We in the provincial treasury have to manage it. Annually half of the money is paid by Cogta, and the other half is shared across the departments. Since I have been in office I ensure that any savings or leftover contingency reserve goes to health and education. Treasury, of course, would love to give our service delivery departments even more. Unfunded mandates from the national government, of which we have many besides izinduna, increases the strain on our fiscus. We have been living with fiscal consolidation for four years. It's not easy, but we do the best we can to ensure service delivery is not affected," Belinda Scott said.

