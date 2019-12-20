‘No emergency plan to fight Jacobs fires’









Durban - A FIRE that destroyed a shoe factory in Jacobs left about 100 workers without jobs. The owners of King’s Victory Trading, aka Jina Trading, at the intersection of Shetland and Chelmer Roads, will be calculating their losses. The factory manufactures shoes and sandals in several buildings the company owns on this stretch of road. Workers, who did not want to be named, told The Daily News they heard the words “fire” from staff on the upper floor. They grabbed their possessions and dashed out the door. Staff claimed there were fire extinguishers in the factory but they were not trained to use them. “We are working seven days a week to earn a living. We are not certain if we are going to get paid this week. There is a hosepipe on the premises. We are not sure if it works. We have to take any job that comes our way,” said an employee. Emergency Medical Services (EMRS) spokesperson Robert McKenzie said prior to their arrival a woman allegedly jumped through a window to escape the fire, but at the time of publication the woman could not be located. McKenzie said two others were treated for minor injuries. Rescue Care paramedic Ian Wessels rescued a dog that had been left in the premises. Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said a decision was made to chip a hole into the wall big enough for a person to fit through. “Wessels wormed his way in and rescued the dog. The dog was then cooled down and given water. The dog was assessed and given a clean bill of health by medics and Police Search and Rescue.”

Sibusiso Mkhulisi, eThekwini fire department regional commander for the south, said when firefighters arrived the building was alight but by mid-afternoon it had been contained and extinguished.

“We stopped the fire from spreading to neighbouring premises. Businesses and residents downwind of the fire were asked to evacuate because of the smoke. Several roads in the vicinity were closed. We had a near miss where a structure collapsed minutes after we pulled firefighters out of a section in the building. There have been no confirmed injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation,” he said.

Jina Trading owners were at the scene but declined to comment. Neighbouring business owners claimed that the factory violated building codes.

In August 2018, a fire destroyed another shoe factory nearby. Part of the Jacobs industrial area borders several blocks of flats and houses in Austerville/ Wentworth.

Desmond D’Sa from the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance (SDCEA) said the South Durban Basin contained bulk chemical facilities, pipelines, oil refineries and a high volume of road and rail transportation of hazardous freight. He claimed evacuation alerts and routes were not communicated to the community

D’Sa said the workers were running in all directions when he got to the scene.

“Workers were seen leaving the premises choking from the fire. There was no co-ordination. When I arrived many workers from nearby companies were close to the fire. A police Casspir arrived and only then were people informed to leave, including the many vehicles parked on the roadside,” he complained.

“This fire is one of three that have occurred in the Jacobs vicinity recently and still our municipal officials have done absolutely nothing to put in place an emergency plan that is operational and tested with all stakeholders.

“Those responsible for the development of this plan over five years ago have done nothing and should be removed.

“People with the necessary skills should carry out this function,” D’Sa said.

In August, the Safripol fibre plant in Jacobs caught fire reportedly leaving residents coughing and battling to breathe. Members of the SDCEA held a protest outside the company’s building in Cape Town, demanding board members visit Safripol Durban and meet those affected.

D’SA said a scrap yard caught alight recently opposite the factory Industrial Oil Processes.

“We need an integrated emergency plan that is workshopped and has all the necessary resources and equipment. Until the municipality understands and implements this immediately our lives and families are at risk and in danger.”

EThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city had a Co-operate Disaster Management Plan that outlined the roles and responsibilities of the relevant council departments involved in emergency response.

“The plan incorporates the off-site emergency plan, which is specific to incidents involving hazardous materials or chemicals, such as incidents occurring at major hazardous installations. The off-site plan covers public protection strategies, shelter-in-place and evacuation aimed at limiting public exposure to hazardous materials or toxic chemicals.”

He said the plan covered public assembly points, evacuation routes, mass care centres, and transport and medical plans.

Daily News