Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health said that there was "no evidence" that a 12-year-old boy was sexually assaulted at Chatsworth's RK Khan Hospital. Responding to reports and outrage from the DA on the allegations, MEC, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said in a statement that when the management of the hospital received the complaint, a clinical examination was conducted on the boy "which found no evidence of sexual assault".

"Specimens have been taken from the boy, and sent for testing," Simelane-Zulu said in a statement.

"An investigation has also been conducted by personnel from an in-house Thuthuzela Care Centre, in the presence of the SAPS. The decision on whether to register a rape case now rests with the investigating officer. The mother of the boy has also been counselled.

Rape is a serious and sensitive subject. The department is pleading with all parties to treat is as such, and not seek to mislead the public; cause unnecessary alarm; or attempt to gain political mileage from such unproven reports," she said.

On Wednesday, it emerged that three mental patients allegedly sodomised a 12-year-old child at the hospital on Tuesday after they were all put in a general ward because of the lack of beds.