Residents in several Durban suburbs, left without water due to Monday’s floods, will have to wait longer to have supply restored as municipal workers are on strike. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA).

Durban - TAPS in various parts of Durban would remain dry until the eThekwini Municipality produced proof that the employment of Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) was above board, vowed Water and Waste Water Department employees. They have been on strike since last week.

Offers made on Thursday and Friday to train 200 employees from the department as artisans and to review grades 3 and 4 were rejected as employees stuck to their demand to be elevated to grade 10.

The demand for the upgrade emanated from the City’s decision to employ MKMVA members as general workers, but at level 10. This meant they earned more than R20 000 instead of R9 000.

“They proposed that we agree to 200 people being taken for artisan training. They also proposed to review job descriptions for grades 3 and 4, meaning that they would elevate people on these grades up one level. We told them straight we’re not interested,” said employees, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals.

“We want to be elevated to level 10. It’s that or nothing. The mayor or the City manager (Sipho Nzuza) must bring forth evidence that the veterans’ appointment was above board.”

They said they had no issue with the veterans getting higher grades, but that they wanted the same treatment.

Since the strike, some areas around Durban that had their water supply cut off during the recent heavy rains are still without water.

The striking employees allegedly shut down some reservoirs, and some areas that were not affected by the storm have now been left with dry taps.

Abraham Xaba, the SA Municipal Workers Union eThekwini regional secretary, confirmed that offers had been made, but said they were rejected.

The Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) has since joined forces with Samwu.

Queen Mbatha, Imatu’s vice-chairperson in the eThekwini region, said they had also been given the offer on Friday.

“In our meeting with the management team on Friday it became apparent that underhanded tactics played out when the veterans were employed. The management then told us that they would like to review the employment of the veterans, but they could not unpack how the review would be done. We parted ways with them (management) saying they will call us for another meeting,” Mbatha said.

Department head Ednick Msweli and city manager Sipho Nzuza could not be reached for comment.

Mthunzi Gumede, the mayor's spokesperson, said mayor Zandile Gumede had called for an urgent Executive Committee meeting on Monday.

Daily News